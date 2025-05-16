FirstBank gets ‘Bronze Lender of the Year’ award from SBA Puerto Rico

Carmen Ríos, vice president of Dulzura Borincana, receives the Small Business Exporter of the Year award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Dulzura Borincana was also honored as Small Business Exporter of the Year for international growth.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Puerto Rico district office has recognized FirstBank Puerto Rico with its 2025 Bronze Lender of the Year award, highlighting the bank’s role in expanding access to capital for small businesses on the island.

The award honors financial institutions that lead in the use of SBA loan programs to support entrepreneurship, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

In addition, Dulzura Borincana — a FirstBank client that produces tropical sweets and snacks — was named Small Business Exporter of the Year. Bank officials said the recognition reflects the company’s steady growth, successful international expansion and contribution to Puerto Rico’s economy.

Through its FirstBank for Business platform, the bank offers financial products and value-added services aimed at helping new and existing businesses access capital and scale their operations.

“This recognition reaffirms our mission to empower those small businesses that move Puerto Rico’s economy,” said Aysha Issa, director of retail and small business at FirstBank. “We’re honored to support clients who, like Dulzura Borincana, are taking local flavors to the world. Their success reflects the impact we seek to achieve with each financing.”

Dulzura Borincana Vice President Carmen Ríos added, “We’re proud to represent Puerto Rico in international markets, and we thank FirstBank for believing in our vision and supporting us at every stage of our growth.”