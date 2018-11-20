FirstBank inaugurates new $600K branch in Arecibo

November 20, 2018 115

FirstBank inaugurated its new branch in Arecibo after an investment of $600,000. Customers from the northern region of the island will now have access to a new, modern branch with a wider range of services and innovative features available to them.

The branch has more space — 5,627 square feet — with a 42-vehicle parking capacity. At the same time, to facilitate customer service, the branch has two automatic teller machines, one for pedestrians and the other for vehicles, plus another four lanes of drive-thru banking to attend to individual and commercial transactions.

“As part of our celebration of our 70th anniversary in Puerto Rico, we continue to look for ways to address and satisfy our customers’ needs, by offering them the best service and the best banking products,” said FirstBank President Aurelio Alemán.

“The opening of this branch is very important, because it will allow us to continue increasing our presence in the northern region and to reach neighboring towns. We are supporting the economic growth of Arecibo, which has seen a resurgence through the development of tourism and urban revitalization,” he said.

Customers also have the convenience of a new FirstMortgage center located in the same building, which will offer its customers a full range of mortgage products handled by trained professionals who are on hand to guide them, he said.

Attending the inauguration were customers and representatives from the municipality of Arecibo, including Mayor Carlos Molina, along with Alemán; Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice-president; Aysha Issa, senior vice-president of Personal and Small Business Banking; and Jorge González, manager of the Arecibo branch.

The new FirstBank branch is located off State Road #2, at 1348 Miramar Ave.