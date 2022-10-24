FirstBank, INprende launch 1Éxito Universitarios training program

Those students who register in the educational platform and complete more than six courses will have the opportunity to participate in a competition to get one of five FirstBank accounts with $500.

FirstBank has teamed up with INprende to carry out the first edition of the professional training program 1Éxito Universitarios, aimed at boosting the professional career those enrolled in universities or technical colleges.

The trainings will offer participating students a tool kit including educational talks on entrepreneurship and financial future, among others, the entities stated.

In addition, they will have access to the professional-educational development platform TalentoIN, in which they can get online certifications and have access to a training repository. The virtual talks will from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9.

“At FirstBank, we believe that an educated and empowered youth can transform an entire country. That is why we are very excited about this opportunity to educate college students who are currently conceptualizing their ideas and wish to contribute to a better Puerto Rico about entrepreneurship, finance, and the working world,” said Nayda Rivera, chief risk officer at FirstBank.

“Our best interest is to support them in becoming leaders and help them develop their capabilities to the fullest,” she said.

As part of the program, college students will participate in three virtual trainings to be held Oct. 26, Nov. 2, and Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m., to reach participants from all over the island to help them get the tools to kickstart their professional development.

The virtual trainings will address topics such as entrepreneurship, the importance of credit building, how to keep finances up to date from an early age, intrapreneurship, and entrepreneurship, among others.

College students will also have access to TalentoIN, a platform that is comprised of courses such as insertion into the working world, teamwork, growth mentality, and leadership, among others, as well as complementary educational materials that add value to their whole experience.

Those students who register in the educational platform and complete more than six courses will have the opportunity to participate in a competition to get one of five FirstBank accounts with $500.

“At INprende we’re fortunate to continue contributing to the development of our young college students,” said the organization’s Founder Alessandra Correa.

“It gives us great pleasure to offer them tools to help them stand out in a competitive and very challenging labor market. This alliance with FirstBank shows once again the importance of supporting initiatives that contribute to Puerto Rico’s development and future,” she said.

Those interested in registering in the 1Éxito Universitarios program must fill out the application form through the following link by Nov. 8.