FirstBank invites Niños de Nueva Esperanza to basketball game

During FirstBank Night, the group had the opportunity to meet and chat with the team, sit on the players' bench during their warm-up, parade with them and enjoy the game.

A dozen children and teenagers from nonprofit organization Niños de Nueva Esperanza in Toa Baja were the “guests of honor” at a recent basketball game played by the Vaqueros de Bayamón team.

During FirstBank Night, the group had the opportunity to meet and chat with the team, sit on the players’ bench during their warm-up, parade with them and enjoy the game.

“We celebrated FirstBank’s Night during the game of Vaqueros de Bayamón national basketball team in a different way, since sports promote physical activity and personal development, we saw an excellent opportunity to invite Niños de Nueva Esperanza, an organization from Toa Baja. By doing this, we manage to integrate recreation and socialization to achieve young people’s comprehensive well-being,” said Carmen Pagán, first vice president of Compliance and Community Reinvestment at FirstBank.

“We thank FirstBank for their invitation so that a group of our children had the opportunity to share for the first time with Vaqueros de Bayamón basketball players, and witness one of their games. These types of activities complete the educational and psychosocial support that children and youth receive as part of our services,” said Keila Medina, sociocultural coordinator at Niños de Nueva Esperanza.

Niños de Nueva Esperanza began in 1994. Its mission is to provide personalized academic assistance and psychosocial and sociocultural support to the members of the Sabana Seca community in Toa Baja.

The organization continues to grow each year and “wants to keep on positively impacting the lives of participants, volunteers, and individuals,” it stated.