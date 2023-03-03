FirstBank invites Niños de Nueva Esperanza to Puerto Rico Open ’23

Kids from Niños de Nueva Esperanza participate in golf clinics.

FirstBank recently invited 12 kids from Niños de Nueva Esperanza in Toa Baja to a golf clinic at the Puerto Rico Open 2023, looking to promote the integration of youth in activities to find both physical and emotional balance.

This year, the golf event, sponsored by FirstBank, integrated outreach efforts to include those who had not had access to this kind of sport before.

The group had the opportunity to visit FirstBank’s suite at the Puerto Rico Open and learn about golf with professional players, visit the golf course and learn about the equipment they need to play this sport.

The kids were also able to meet the organization Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare, devoted to rescuing and taking care of horses in Puerto Rico. They were able to feed and comb horses while organization volunteers educated them about the importance of taking care of and protecting the animals.

“For us at FirstBank, it’s very important to give recreational and educational activities in a different way by promoting personal development through sports and respect for animals,” said Catherine Ríos, community relations, and compliance officer at FirstBank.

“We saw the opportunity to bring the kids of Niños de Nueva Esperanza, because this organization promotes sports among their participants and cares for their wellbeing,” she said.

“By facilitating experiences like these and integrating socialization and recreation, we contribute to their development, while giving them opportunities that help them to build their future,” she added.

Niños de Nueva Esperanza started in 1994. Its mission is to provide personalized academic tutoring services and psychosocial and sociocultural assistance to the community of Sabana Seca in Toa Baja. The organization keeps growing each year and seeks to continue its positive impact on the lives of its participants, volunteers and members of the community, said Gilmarie García, the academic coordinator at the nonprofit.

“We’re grateful to FirstBank for inviting these kids to have the opportunity of playing golf and be where everything happens,” she said. “Also, to those professional players who gave their time to educate them with respect and cheerfulness. These activities serve as a complement to the services that we provide to our children and youth and reinforce our educational efforts and psychosocial support.”