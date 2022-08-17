FirstBank launches campaign to highlight its growth and solidity

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The “Juntos nada nos detiene” campaign metaphorically presents how FirstBank empowers its customers so that together they can achieve their dreams.

FirstBank presents its new brand campaign “Juntos nada nos detiene,” which highlights the growth that the financial institution has experienced by helping its clients to grow at the same time, accompanying them in their day-to-day activities to achieve their goals.

It also highlights the innovation and expansion of the digital services and products that it offers for the convenience of its individual and commercial clients.

As part of the offerings launched in digital services for its individual and commercial customers are: Tu Banca Digital, Business Digital Banking, ATH Móvil, Organization of credit cards, online personal and mortgage loans.

These are complemented by the FirstLine Solutions Center 24/7 call center, 61 branches with One-to-One Service, Autobank in 45 branches, more than 325 ATMs and 106 ATMs with Express Deposit.

It was developed by the Populicom advertising agency and filmed in different settings that show the natural beauty of the mountains of Puerto Rico in Naguabo, Las Piedras and Cayey, by production company La Tara.

The effort had a work team of more than 100 professionals from the film industry and more than 40 talents of all ages, representing the diversity that characterizes Puerto Ricans, the financial institution explained.

The campaign will include executions for television, cinema, billboards, press, POP material, digital screens, internet, and social media.