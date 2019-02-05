FirstBank looks to secure 20% of market in ’19; will invest $50M in operations

February 5, 2019 17

Following what he described as a “year of historic performance,” Aurelio Alemán, president of FirstBank —Puerto Rico’s second-largest financial institution — said 2019 the strategy is to maintain a retention and growth strategy to secure 20 percent of the market.

To achieve its growth goals, FirstBank plans to invest some $50 million to build on its capacity for innovation to “transform how it serves and interacts with customers,” he said.

Some of the most notable of those tools include a new self-service platform for mortgage loan originations; installing 51 new ATMs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands equipped with deposit capabilities; and a new rewards program and digital wallet for credit card customers.

Of the planned investment, $10 million will go toward improving branches, launching a new platform for online and mobile banking with more features, and a more secure transactional platform.

Both channels will integrate platforms that are currently separate into one single bilingual app to benefit the more than 500,000 customers in Puerto Rico and the USVI, said Ginoris López-Lay, the executive vice-president in charge of Strategic Marketing and Personal and Small Business Banking of FirstBank.

Growth ahead as economy picks up

FirstBank will seek to grow its deposits to more than $3 billion this year, following an 8 percent growth in 2018, Alemán said.

“We continue to make strong strides and experience sustained profitability, which has set us apart in recent years, even in an economic landscape riddled with challenges. In 2018 our franchise obtained record results for the last 10 years,” Alemán said.

“We’re very pleased with our successful endeavors and our contributions to Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts a year after the devastating hurricanes Irma and María. We were able to grow our market share as the number two bank in Puerto Rico,” he said.

In Florida, the bank achieved growth and development in the franchise through deposits, consumer loans, and business assets. Alemán said the business in that state has reached an “optimum size,” with a 10 percent to 15 percent annual growth for the past five years.

The same growth rate is expected in 2019, he said.

Meanwhile, in the USVI, FirstBank “experienced increased effectiveness in the execution of our deposit strategy there, and we maximized the opportunities in commercial loans that have arisen as a result of the rebuilding efforts.”

“Our bank obtained excellent results, which place us on the right path to continue developing our business plans,” said Alemán.

“We see a positive economy, growing, not only spurred by reconstruction, but for a series of structural measures in which we want to participate,” said Alemán, confirming FirstBank’s interest in financing public-private partnership projects that the government has in the pipeline.

“We believe in the concept, which needs financing to continue developing,” he said. “There are projects that have been announced that investors are evaluating as we speak.”

He said new construction projects are also another area with potential growth this year, for which FirstBank is getting a team ready. Activity in that sense would happen during the latter half of the year, he said.

“We will focus on launching a number of efforts that will continue to enhance our customer’s experience within our electronic channels, providing additional convenience through innovative products and services that support our retention and deposit growth strategy without sacrificing our signature customer service that is renown in the industry,” said

During the presentation, bank executives also unveiled a new ad campaign, entitled “Heroes,” featuring Puerto Rican athletes Mónica Puig, María Fernanda Torres, and Alex Cora as spokespeople.

“I feel really proud to be associated with an organization that has served Puerto Rico for 70 years, since I identify 100 percent with its slogan “Todo está en uno,” because we must all give the best of ourselves in order for big things to happen,” said Cora, who made an appearance at the presentation held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.