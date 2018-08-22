FirstBank renews ‘Beyond’ loyalty program experience

August 22, 2018 128

FirstBank launched its renewed Rewards Program for its Beyond credit card customers, with new benefits that include extended customer service hours, a redesigned web page with a browsing experience that gives the opportunity to redeem points for transactions made with the card.

In addition, customers can create their travel profile on the page, and can plan their complete vacation in the travel section.

“Beyond-One, Platinum, Global, Ultimate and Business customers enjoy the benefit of the free rewards program, which differentiates us from other reward programs and represents an added value that we give to the client as part of Beyond benefits,” said Solmarys Rosario, manager of FirstBank’s Loyalty and Rewards Program.

“We’ve worked with the design of a new platform that gives the client the opportunity to see images and information according to their Beyond card,” Rosario said. “It is a much friendlier experience when it comes to surfing and with the interest of offering more and better benefits.”

The new platform allows Beyond customers to redeem their points for the article of their choice and/or plan their vacations, making reservations for flights, hotels and renting a car. The products and services are offered directly by the suppliers and not by the bank. Upon completion of the transaction, customers will receive a notification by email.

Beyond-One, Platinum, Global, Ultimate and Business customers can accumulate points for all their daily purchases and recurring service payments, and then redeem them for merchandise, statement credits, experiences, certificates, trips and gift cards.