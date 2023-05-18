FirstBank marks 75th anniv. offering $300K in client benefits, activities

The celebration includes a new ad for its “Juntos nada nos detiene” campaign that focuses on the principles that have guided the institution throughout its history.

FirstBank announced its 75th anniversary celebration with a program focused on “thanking clients for their loyalty and support.”

The financial entity will reward its individual and business banking clients with close to $300,000 in benefits and activities, including a contest that will give away $100,000 among credit and debit cardholders.

The announcement included granting 75 one-year memberships of the Hecho en Puerto Rico association among clients of local industries. It also includes the alliance with the Puerto Rico Entrepreneur Organization (EO) to provide the opportunity for 25 entrepreneurs to participate in the EO Accelerator development program to train them with the tools and connect them with the business community that will help them grow their businesses to achieve income of more than $1 million.

“We celebrate this anniversary with a genuine act of gratitude to all clients in Puerto Rico, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands for their constant support and trust over the past decades. We have initiatives for them that will allow them to continue advancing in the achievement of their goals, as we believe that our value lies in contributing to improving the quality of life and leaving a positive mark in the communities we serve,” said FirstBank CEO Aurelio Alemán.

The celebration includes a new ad for its “Juntos nada nos detiene” campaign, which focuses on the principles that have guided the institution throughout its history. The campaign was developed by the advertising agency Populicom and includes executions in traditional media such as radio, TV and billboards, as well as in digital media and social networks. As part of its commitment to the environment, an island-wide reforestation effort was also announced.

“Our track record includes decades of making many decisions to strengthen our commitment to our customers, employees, communities and shareholders. But if we can assure one thing, it is that the solidity we have achieved has been thanks to the trust of each one of them. We all deserve to celebrate our achievements as one,” Alemán said.