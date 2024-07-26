Type to search

FirstBank, Power Solar partner to give discounts on Ecoflow batteries

July 26, 2024
Sitting from left: Alejandro Baer, senior vice president of Consumer Lending at FirstBank; Ivonne Domínguez, chief marketing officer at Power Solar; and Michelle Santiago (standing), senior vice president of Retail Banking Strategy at FirstBank

Customers will receive a 10% discount when buying equipment with a FirstBank credit or debit card.

FirstBank recently signed an agreement with Power Solar to give a 10% discount to customers who pay for the purchase of Ecoflow batteries using a FirstBank debit or credit card.

“In our genuine interest to help customers prepare for the weather events that usually occur this time of year, we signed an agreement with Power Solar to give our customers an additional 10% discount when they purchase certain battery models and pay with a FirstBank credit or debit card. 

“In addition, those who purchase the Ecoflow Delta Pro-Ultra [installed] with our credit card will receive a $500 bonus on the total purchase,” said Alejandro Baer, senior vice president of Consumer Lending at FirstBank.

The 10% offer is for the purchase of any of the following Ecoflow battery models: Delta 2, Delta Max, Delta Pro and Delta Pro 3 (this model only applies when purchased with a credit card). To receive this offer, customers must pay for the system and use a FirstBank debit or credit card.

As for the special bonus, it only applies to customers who use their FirstBank credit card to purchase the Ecoflow Delta Pro Ultra model installed by Power Solar. They will receive the $500 bonus with the purchase.

It should be noted that the 10% offer and the bonus are valid from July 24 to Sept. 30, and will be applied at the time of purchase when paying for the entire system. The transaction must be made at one of the nine Power Solar stores or branches.

“We’re excited to be participating in this partnership, which reinforces our commitment to providing Puerto Rico with renewable energy, while offering peace of mind and security,” said Ivonne Domínguez, chief marketing officer of Power Solar.

NIMB Staff
