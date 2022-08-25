FirstBank raises $35K+ for cancer patients during ‘Da Vida’ walk

FirstBank’s volunteer employees provide fruit and water to the event’s participants.

As part of its support to fight against cancer in Puerto Rico, FirstBank joined comedian Raymond Arrieta for the third consecutive year as one of the main sponsors of the 14th edition of the “Da Vida” Walk, donating $35,700 for the Hospital Oncológico Dr. Isaac González Martínez.

This amount combined a donation from the bank and what clients and employees contributed in the months prior to this event. In addition, more than 100 FirstBank employees and their families walked with Arrieta on the route from Río Grande to Loíza, walking 8.2 miles in support of cancer patients.

“At FirstBank, we’re proud to participate in one of the most important events to raise funds to fight against cancer in Puerto Rico. We thank our customers and employees who have been a fundamental part of both fundraising and participation in the walk,” said Wanda Betancourt, senior vice president and director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank.

“Da Vida helps and unites communities towards the same goal of solidarity and compassion. We congratulate Raymond and his team for the great effort they make each year for cancer patients and the hospital,” Betancourt said.

FirstBank has raised more than $275,000 for the Hospital Oncológico Dr. Isaac González Martínez between 2020 and 2022. The “Da Vida Caminando con Raymond” initiative has been raising funds for 14 years to benefit cancer patients.