FirstBank receives recognition from Habitat for Humanity

June 12, 2019 97

FirstBank, represented by its Community Reinvestment Unit, received a recognition from nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico for its commitment and collaboration with the development of housing rehabilitation programs designed for individuals who have been socio-economically disadvantaged in past years.

“Our alliance with Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico has enabled us to help families in need of a new home or whose homes require improvements in order to create suitable living conditions,” said Carmen Pagán, senior vice-president of FirstBank’s compliance and community reinvestment department.

“Many families don’t have the financial means to afford a home, and we have seen how the need has become even more acute following Hurricane María,” she said.

“We thank Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico for this recognition, and we, in turn, recognize our employees, who have played a key role thanks to their volunteer work on the homes: sealing rooftops, exterior and interior painting, installing equipment, removing debris, and gardening,” Pagán said.

The “A Night Built for You” event brought together collaborators who have participated by making donations and volunteering on housing projects for low-income families in different towns around the island.