FirstBank supports microbusinesses on Loíza Street

A recent visit to Taller Comunidad La Goyco.

As part of its commitment to the socioeconomic development of communities in Puerto Rico, FirstBank made a $10,000 donation to Taller Comunidad La Goyco, a community project located in the former Pedro G. Goyco school, on Loíza Street in Santurce.

The donation will support the community fair that they celebrate monthly, in which small merchants and artists present their work, sell their products, and have the opportunity of reaching more customers, the financial institution said.

“At FirstBank we’re excited to support Taller Comunidad La Goyco, since this organization contributes to small business owners’ capacity building and the well-being of this community. By giving this donation and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurship we believe that we are helping build a better Puerto Rico,” said Carmen Pagán, FirstBank’s first vicepresident of Compliance and Community Reinvestment.

“There is a wide variety of needs in this community, such as lack of recreational activities for older adults and children, a low number of health services, and many people who live alone. We have managed to organize activities that respond to these needs, and that are already a fundamental part of the lives of residents in the area. An example of this is the community fair, which allows community empowerment through self-management and collaboration,” said Mariana Reyes, executive director of Taller Comunidad La Goyco.

“We’re happy to receive this support from FirstBank who recently reached our community. These funds will allow us to continue strengthening the community fair that provides services to our neighbors and the microbusinesses of La Goyco,” added Reyes.

For more than five years, Taller Comunidad La Goyco has been dedicated to the creation of educational programs, initiatives and opportunities for empowerment and capacity building. The spaces provided to small business owners at the community fair provide economic development and livelihood to every person who visits La Goyco on the first Saturday of each month.