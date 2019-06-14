FirstBank’s 1Éxito program announces last day to apply

June 14, 2019 61

After successfully training 70 business owners late last year, FirstBank and INprende announced the return of the 1Éxito program, a partnership designed to train and develop entrepreneurs, with the goal of helping small businesses already in operation across the island grow stronger.

Those interested in participating in the free training sessions have until today to submit their application through 1exitoconfirstbank.com for one of 30 spaces available to participate in the business optimization workshops.

“We’re looking for 30 small business owners to train in entrepreneur projection, business strategies, marketing, operational efficiency, finances, and human resources” said Aysha Issa, vice-president of personal and small business banking at FirstBank.

“These trainings will help strengthen their businesses and improve the economy in the region where their business is located. Those interested have until [today] to nominate their business through our webpage,” Issa added.

The 30 new 1Éxito participants, who will be announced through email on the week of July 23, will be chosen by a committee composed of representatives from FirstBank and INprende according to the following guidelines:

The business must be an existing establishment, not an idea. The business must be properly incorporated. It must be a micro-business. Participants must be available to receive training for four consecutive Saturdays beginning Aug. 3. They must dedicate more than eight hours a day to their business.

Last year, FirstBank’s 1Éxito program graduated 70 business owners who completed the on-site business training and strategic advice program. This year, they seek to strengthen and train 30 new small business owners who wish to increase efficiency in their operations.

“Nominations are open to entrepreneurs from across the island who are available to attend the workshops in San Juan. Workshop days will be six hours long and will be led by INprende business experts,” said INprende founder Alessandra Correa.

Each of the 1Éxito participants will receive a FirstBank business account with no charge for one year. Additionally, the financial institution will raffle $1,500 among the participants who have perfect assistance to the workshops. The money will be deposited in the winner’s new business account, Correa said.