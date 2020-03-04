FirstMortgage launches website access, optimizes app

March 4, 2020 191

In keeping pace with the technological evolution of its services and products that guide and take care of customers in a faster and more personalized way, FirstMortgage announced the launch of a mortgage channel on its corporate website and the optimization of the “Tu Hipoteca Online” app.

The steps aim at improving customer experience during the mortgage loan application process and the management of an existing loan.

“At FirstMortgage, we remain focused on our promise to provide personalized customer service. Our team of employees works so that every family can make a financially smart and healthy decision when buying their home,” said Luzmarie Vélez-Miro, mortgage business director at FirstMortgage.

“That’s why we spare nothing to ensure the best customer experience by incorporating new technology and optimizing our digital channels, products, and services, combined with the human touch of our employees,” she said.

One of the most important benefits of the mortgage channel on the corporate website is its ability to take the customer through the entire mortgage process step-by-step, thanks to educational material, frequently asked questions, a mortgage calculator, and an easy connection to the mortgage consultant by phone, online, or through a visit to FirstBank branches or FirstMortgage mortgage centers.

The corporate website also includes the “Tu Hipoteca Online” app, where customers, after giving their consent electronically, will have 24/7 access and can fill out their application online; generate their credit report as part of the application; sign disclosures electronically; securely review and send documents to the portal from their cell phone, computer, or laptop; obtain real-time notifications of the loan status during the process; view information about the mortgage consultant; and receive available product options along with their descriptions.

“When it comes to offering our customers convenience when they apply for a mortgage loan, we continue to work at lightning speed. Once customers log in to the ‘Tu Hipoteca Online’ app, they can start the process of buying their home in a secure, easy, and fast manner, because they will be able to send documents at any time and stay informed about the progress of the loan’s approval, without ever losing contact with mortgage consultants,” said Wilma Soto, mortgage sales manager at FirstMortgage.

The launch coincides with the debut of the “Abrimos las puertas de tu hogar” advertising campaign.