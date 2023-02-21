FIT College, LIFT join to offer free training in welding to vets, dependents

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LIFT Puerto Rico has selected FIT College as part of its new program to provide training in the welding area, company officials announced.

This program is free for veterans and military personnel in the transition to civilian life program, their spouses, and dependents.

LIFT Puerto Rico, a Detroit-based entity, administers this program funded by the Department of Defense, to provide skills in advanced manufacturing and technology. It is delivered through fast-paced, flexible learning modules on strong career paths with opportunities for high-paying, in-demand jobs across the country.

FIT College Inc. founded in 2008, is an educational institution, authorized by the Board of Post-Secondary Institutions of Puerto Rico and a member of the American Welding Society (AWS) in the United States. Throughout its history, the institution has created a competent workforce in the welding industry, recruited for work in and outside of Puerto Rico.

Upon completion of the course, participants will opt for a Welding Certification from the American Welding Society. For more information, visit the website and select Puerto Rico or call 787-878-8835.