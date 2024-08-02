Fla.-based C3 Complete opens Puerto Rico office

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

C3’s presence in Puerto Rico dates back to 2018, with employees serving stateside-based clients from the island.

The company is expanding its white-glove technology services to the island.

C3 Complete has announced the opening of its new office in San Juan. The Florida-based provider of technology and communications solutions, said the expansion “marks a significant milestone” as it grows its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Following the exit of major telecom carriers like AT&T and Telefónica from the island several years ago, C3 Complete saw an opportunity to offer its high-quality, boutique-style services, its executives said.

“Our journey in Puerto Rico began on the telecom side, stepping in where larger carriers had pulled out. In doing so, we quickly discovered a demand for our white-glove approach,” said Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3 Complete.

“After several successful partnerships, word-of-mouth referrals began to flow, turning Puerto Rico into one of our most rapidly expanding markets,” he said.

As its client portfolio grew, C3 expanded its offerings in Puerto Rico beyond telecom to include a full suite of services: cloud, managed services, network engineering, and information security, in addition to voice.

Opening a Puerto Rico office underscores C3’s commitment to the island’s economic potential, Mancinelli said.

“With substantial gross domestic product growth and a modernizing economy, Puerto Rico is quickly evolving. We are excited to play a greater part in this vibrant community and contribute to its continued development,” Mancinelli added.