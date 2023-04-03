Follow Us Marketing Agency expands to Puerto Rico, joins CofC

This move marks “a significant milestone” for the agency as it continues to expand its reach and provide top-notch marketing solutions to businesses and organizations in leading Spanish-speaking markets, it stated.

Follow Us Marketing Agency, based in Wellington, Fla., announced the expansion of its operations to Puerto Rico and its enrollment into the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC).

This move marks “a significant milestone” for the agency as it continues to expand its reach and provide top-notch marketing solutions to businesses and organizations in leading Spanish-speaking markets, it stated.

“We’re thrilled to expand our operations to Puerto Rico and join the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce,” said Japhet Cintrón, head of the Caribbean Market division at Follow Us. “Puerto Rico has a vibrant business community, and we’re excited to network with local businesses and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the island.”

In a statement, Follow Us executives said they believe collaboration and partnership are essential to driving growth, and it is committed to working closely with local businesses to achieve this goal.

“When approaching new markets, we partner with the leading local business organization to network with regional players and integrate into the community because we understand that businesses need to work together to achieve sustainable growth,” said Jesús Bello, executive president of Follow Us Marketing Group.

“By joining the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, we hope to build long-lasting relationships with local businesses and contribute to the economic development of Puerto Rico,” Bello said.

With more than 30 years of experience and operations in the United States, Spain and Latin America, Follow Us “has established itself as a leader in the marketing industry, providing customized solutions to help businesses of all sizes grow and succeed,” the agency’s release reads.

The firm specializes in brand identity design, marketing strategy and media buying, web design and development, social media management, pay-per-click advertising, multimedia content creation, search engine optimization, public relations, email and direct marketing, experiential marketing, and digital marketing, among other services.

Follow Us assures it “bridges the gap” between traditional marketing methods and the constant changes in the digital world and says it assists local businesses in competing with larger corporations with more spending power.

“Our experienced bilingual English-Spanish professionals work closely with clients to develop customized marketing strategies that meet their needs and thrive in the digital age,” Cintrón said.

“We offer the latest marketing trends and innovations to businesses in the region, allowing them to serve their customers better and reach new customer segments. We’re very excited to bring our expertise to the businesses and organizations in Puerto Rico,” he added.