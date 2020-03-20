Food Bank of Puerto Rico makes urgent call for cash donations to fill pantry

March 20, 2020 204

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico made an urgent call requesting cash donations to ensure feeding those most in need during the COVID-19 emergency.

In keeping with the policy of social distancing, the nonprofit is requesting that donations be made by PayPal, ATH Móvil, checks or credit cards.

The Food Bank will be operating on limited hours and will not receive volunteers in the coming weeks, although it is preparing for a massive distribution of food as soon as health protocols allow. The physical and health limitation requires that all donations at this time be in money, said Denise Santos, president of the Food Bank of Puerto Rico.

“After responding to the earthquake emergency, the Food Bank has to restock and be ready to respond at some point,” she said. “So, it’s necessary that we all cooperate. This is Puerto Rico’s pantry.”

“We’re ensuring food supplies for the most disadvantaged in this crisis. Reducing food insecurity in the island is essential to overcome this,” said Santos.

The Food Bank has been the main food distribution institution for the island’s needy for 32 years. The Bank recently distributed more than 300,000 pounds of food to victims of earthquakes and aftershocks in the Southwest. Last year, it distributed 13.4 million pounds of food throughout Puerto Rico, it said.

