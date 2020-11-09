Food Bank of Puerto Rico ‘show gratitude’ campaign to benefit those in need

November 9, 2020 343

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico is urging the community to contribute to its Thanksgiving “Collection with Gratitude” (“Recogido de Gratitud”) campaign to provide food and essential items to people in need.

The food supply chain works through donations and volunteers that provide goods to more than 162 churches and institutions.

At the same time, they directly address the food distribution to more than a million people experiencing food shortage in Puerto Rico, including its island municipalities Vieques and Culebra, nonprofit officials said.

“In the spirit of gratitude that characterizes us and that calls to us during this season, nothing is better than to be grateful by giving food to the ones in need,” the entity’s President Denise Santos said, while announcing the campaign.

Santos explained that in line with quality criteria for supply management, the organization will only be accepting the following non-perishable products: UHT milk; rice; beans; canned meat and vegetables; dry cereal; canned soup; canned pasta; canned and powdered juice; oil; instant coffee; bottled water; toilet paper; detergent; toothpaste; bath soap; and paper towels, among other products.

“Along with our campaign slogan ‘Action: Thank you!’ (‘Accion: Gracias’) we plan to establish collection centers all over the island with the support of the fast food chain KFC, Island Wide, AGMA Security Service, and other donating intuitions,” according to Santos.

The food collection drive will take place on Nov. 16-20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Food Bank’s premises in Carolina.

Moreover, additional collection centers will open the same week for a whole day at the Come Colegial in the University of Puerto Rico-Mayagüez Campus, on Nov. 17 from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Coliseum Tomás Dones at Coliseo Street in Fajardo, on Nov. 19 from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; and the Sor Isolina Ferré center at the La Playa Sector in Ponce, on Nov. 20 from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

“We invite all interested organizations to join us by asking your employees to donate food and coordinate its delivery with the Food Bank of Puerto Rico,” Santos said.

To contact the organization, call 787-740-3663 or visit its website.

Author Details Author Details Ana Bisbal-López Ana Bisbal-López is a student majoring in Journalism and Radio Production and Marketing at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She believes media coverage is a necessity, which is why people deserve to have access to unbiased and truthful media platforms.