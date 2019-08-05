Forbes names San Juan Marriott as one of the top 6 resorts in P.R.

August 5, 2019 1059

Forbes Magazine recently named the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino as one of the best resorts in Puerto Rico, along with five other properties.

In one of its Summer issues, Forbes highlighted the Marriott’s amenities — including its pool, water slide and mini water falls — after the resort underwent a $20 million renovation.

“The property, located in a prime waterfront location, includes an outdoor swimming pool with a double-helix water slide and mini cascades, and offers complimentary bicycles. Kids stay active with an array of fun activities, such as treasure hunting and sandcastle as well as hula hoop competitions,” said Sherrie Nachman from Forbes.

Nachman also mentioned the room renovations with ocean view balconies, as well as the state-of-the-art Ocean Club Wellness Center.

“Kids love the ice cream parlor, while adults enjoy the new pastry shop and exclusive cafeteria, La Panaderia. While young ones enjoy delicious meals, teens are happy with free Wi-Fi connection,” Nachman said.

The list also included the Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, La Concha Resort, El San Juan Hotel and the Horned Dorset Primavera in Rincón.