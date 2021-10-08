Ford Puerto Rico grants $40K to 4 winning environmental projects

Restauración de Mangles para Ecosistemas Resilientes is one of this year's winning projects.

Ford Puerto Rico announced the winners of the 20th anniversary edition of its Ford Environmental Grants program, which granted $40,000 to four winning projects.

This year, the program focused on projects that explicitly contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals identified by the United Nations to improve the lives of everyone in the world, the company said.

The winning community projects in this edition are: Talleres Ambientales con Murales Participativos en el Mercado AgroArtesanal de Barrio Obrero, presented by Mercado AgroArtesanal de Barrio Obrero; Sembrando Nuestro Futuro, submitted by Nuestra Escuela, Inc.; Incubadora Agroecológica, from the Plenitud PR organization; and Restauración de Mangles para Ecosistemas Resilientes, presented by CoCo Puerto Rico Inc. Of the winning projects, the first three were submitted under the Food Security category, while the last competed in the Conservation and recovery of biodiversity category.

“We congratulate the winning projects of the 20th anniversary commemorative edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program, through which we reaffirm our commitment to sustainability,” said Vivian T. Dávila, manager of public affairs and communications for Ford in Central America and the Caribbean.

“We’re proud to continue empowering communities towards a more sustainable future and encouraging the multiplication of collective efforts that serve as catalysts for change to achieve a better planet,” Dávila added.

“For instance, between 2017 and 2019, the Ford Environmental Grants Program supported 16 environmental projects in Puerto Rico led by nonprofit organizations. The funds granted to these projects, in addition to support their initiatives related to the conservation and recovery of biodiversity, environmental education, waste management, energy efficiency, renewable energy and food security, contributed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN,” she said.

This year’s grant awards are in addition to the more than $1.7 million that Ford has contributed to environmental initiatives in Central America and the Caribbean during the two decades in which the program has been carried out.

The call for the next edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program will begin in April 2022.