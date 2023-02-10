Ford registers 13% growth in Puerto Rico market in ’22

The company's best-selling vehicles during 2022 were the F Series pickups, a segment in which Ford has held the lead in Puerto Rico since 2017.

Ford Puerto Rico reported a 13% growth in Puerto Rico when compared to 2021, which company officials described as “an extraordinary performance, despite the restrictions in production that were experienced worldwide.”

With this, Ford increased its market share from 9.4% in 2021 to 10.6% in 2022.

“Ford closed 2022 as the best-selling American brand in Puerto Rico, for the second consecutive year, and as the number three brand in terms of units sold during the year,” officials said.

The automaker’s growth contrasted with the industry’s experience, which showed a 4.29% decrease in new unit sales during 2022 in Puerto Rico.

In addition, December 2022 became the best month in sales for the brand since 2011, according to available figures compiled by The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish). On the other hand, Lincoln, Ford’s luxury brand, also registered growth in 2022, increasing sales by 57% compared to 2021.

“Our global focus on pickups, SUV’s and commercial vehicles together with the introduction of the legendary Bronco family and the expansion of our offer of pickups in Puerto Rico, has been part of the key to our success,” said Rosángela Guerra, managing director of Ford for Puerto Rico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

“The renewal, expansion and commitment of our dealership network on the island allows us to continue this positive rate of growth,” she added.

Last year marked Ford’s entry into the electric vehicle market in Puerto Rico, with the arrival of the Mustang Mach-E SUV, which combines the legacy of the iconic sports car with the future of mobility. Also, during 2022, Ford expanded the presence of the family of off-road SUVs of the renowned Bronco brand, with the introduction to the island of the Bronco Raptor version.

The company’s best-selling vehicles during 2022 were the F Series pickups, a segment in which Ford has held the lead in Puerto Rico since 2017; the Ranger a midsize pickup and the Maverick a compact pickup; the Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs.

Ford on the island is also a leader in the van segments with the Transit Connect, which is a best seller since 2012, and the Transit van. Mustang, the best-selling sports sedan in the world, is also the best-selling vehicle in Puerto Rico in its segment since 2015.

Separately, Ford introduced Telematics as the first service of Ford Pro, its global division dedicated to providing support and solutions to business customers of all sizes and types of industries. Telematics provides key information about the vehicles, with the purpose of optimizing the operations of their fleets.

To continue expanding support for these commercial customers, during January 2023, Ford and Lincoln introduced Mobile Service, which features Transit 350 units specially designed and modified to provide basic maintenance services anywhere. The units have the capacity to offer basic maintenance services such as: oil and filter changes, brake service, batteries, tire rotation, windshield wiper replacement, fluids, multi-point inspection and software update, among others.

During this year, Ford plans to present in Puerto Rico the new Tremor off-road package for the Maverick pickup; the next generation of its popular Ranger midsize pickup and the new 2024 version of the iconic Mustang. On the other hand, commercial customers will be able to join the electric revolution with the arrival of the E-Transit, the first full-size van to be electrified by the company.

“Even with the continuous challenges of the distribution chain that continue to affect global production, we are confident in continuing to grow our footprint in Puerto Rico, hand in hand with our solid network of dealerships on the island,” said Guerra.