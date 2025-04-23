Ford to award $85K to local environmental projects

The initiative supports nonprofit organizations, such as Caras con Causa, working on community-based environmental efforts.

The 2025 edition of the program is open to Puerto Rico-based nonprofits with active sustainability initiatives.

Ford is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Ford Environmental Grants program by distributing $85,000 to sustainability projects in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

The initiative supports nonprofit organizations working on community-based environmental efforts. Since its creation, the program has awarded more than $2.1 million to projects across Central America and the Caribbean.

“Environmental sustainability is a vital element of our company’s essence,” said Vivian T. Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean. “We’re proud that for 25 years we have continuously implemented our Ford Environmental Grants program.”

The 2025 edition is open to nonprofit entities in Puerto Rico with projects already in progress. Eligible initiatives must align with at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), show tangible preliminary results and demonstrate potential for long-term community impact. Applications must be submitted online by May 30.

Project categories include Conservation and Recovery of Biodiversity, Food Security, Waste Management, and Renewable Energy. Each proposal must support sustainability goals such as ecosystem restoration, environmental education or renewable energy implementation in vulnerable communities.

An informational webinar will be offered on May 9 through the official Ford Environmental Grants website. Submissions will be evaluated by an expert panel based on sustainability impact, community benefit, partnerships and scalability.

In 2023, selected projects directly benefited 8,433 people and indirectly impacted more than 61,000 in Puerto Rico, supporting marine habitat protection, youth green economy training, clean water access and climate education.