Forest Service invites public to discussions on status of El Yunque

Visitors take photos in front of La Coca Falls. Located in Puerto Rico’s northeast region, El Yunque National Forest is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. national forest system. At nearly 29,000 acres, it is one of the smallest in size, yet one of the most biologically diverse. (Credit: USDA Forest Service/Preston Keres)

Three public meetings will be held to address access, recreational infrastructure and sustainability challenges of the tropical rainforest.

The U.S. Forest Service will hold three public meetings in August to discuss the current status of El Yunque National Forest and address issues related to access, recreational infrastructure and financial sustainability.

These meetings aim to explore solutions for enhancing access and promoting sustainable recreational use of the rainforest, which is crucial to the economy and communities of Puerto Rico’s eastern region.

“Public participation has always been a priority for El Yunque National Forest’s leadership. The 2019 Forest Management Plan, of which we are proud to be a model of co-management, is the result of this type of interaction with our communities. We look forward to having the public back in these discussions on the forest’s status and challenges,” said Forest Supervisor Keenan Adams.

“Over the next few years, we expect to have completed the revitalization of nearly all of our major recreational infrastructure, and now, one of our biggest challenges is to ensure the maintenance of this infrastructure to support our visitor economy, while looking for alternatives that will help maximize access to the forest and put it on a financially sustainable path,” he added.

The meetings will be held Aug. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capital del Sol Sports Complex in Luquillo; Aug. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via a virtual session; and Aug. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at El Portal de El Yunque visitor center.

Each session will present the same content, offering various participation options to accommodate different audiences.

The Forest Service is collaborating with Foundation for Puerto Rico and other organizations to support the implementation of the Forest Management Plan and explore new ways to improve access to El Yunque.

“We’re calling on the community, and any citizen who wants to be part of this discussion, to join these meetings that are intended to foster collaboration between sectors and establish participatory processes in the search of solutions for the forest,” said Anneliz Oliver, program manager at Foundation for Puerto Rico.