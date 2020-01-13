Former Sagrado Corazón parking in Hato Rey to become Wagons 27 Food Truck Lot

January 13, 2020 2867

A little more than two years after the government sold it, the former Sagrado Corazón Urban Train station parking lot will become the Wagons 27 Food Truck Lot, where some 30 food trucks and small restaurants will open in early March, this media outlet confirmed.

Randolph Rivera-Aulet, who is in charge of the operation, explained that half of the five-acre property located between Ponce de León and Muñoz Rivera Avenues will be converted into a gastronomical and entertainment area, while the other half will remain as parking.

The contract will be signed tomorrow with the company that purchased the property in November 2018 for $3.3 million from the government. The lot has been closed since September 2018.

The Wagons 27 Food Truck Lot has already drawn a list of tenants who will pay a leasing fee that will include the commercial space, plus water and electricity services.

Ocean Deli by Chef Maritza, La Paella, Sambaçai, Martin BBQ, Panaderia España Sandwiches, Umai, Buenos Ayres Rest., La Cueva Del Mar, Tijuanas Grill, Burripletas and Go Fresh are some of the brands that will be moving into the lot, Rivera-Aulet confirmed.

“We’re in the stage of starting this next week to condition the area and put in the water and electrical connections,” Rivera-Aulet said.

“We have plans to be operating at the end of February or early March 2020,” said the executive who has 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry as a bartender and in hotels.

“My expectation is that we’ll have a safe and centralized place where you can go eat good food and have a good time, as we’ll probably have live entertainment as well,” he said. “It’ll give life to the Urban Train and will likely generate about 150 direct jobs.”

