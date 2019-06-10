Fortiflex transfers production line to ALPLA plant in Guayama

June 10, 2019 200

Fortiflex Inc. announced it will move its entire production line to ALPLA Caribe’s plant in Guayama, after a strategic alliance reached after Hurricane María struck will now lead to a 10-year agreement, company officials said.

Fortiflex Inc. was founded in 1976 and is known in the Caribbean and in Central America for a product portfolio that includes waterers, troughs and crates for the agricultural sector and thin-walled containers for decorating and building needs as well as for food.

ALPLA and Fortiflex first collaborated in 2017 in the wake of Hurricane María. ALPLA was able to get the power supply at its production plant in Guayama, back up and running quickly after the damage caused by the storm – unlike Fortiflex.

“We were originally only meant to handle some of Fortiflex’s production temporarily,” said Richard Lisch, regional manager of ALPLA Caribe. “But a partnership that worked well developed between us, and we then made it official with our strategic alliance.”

A total of 12 injection moulding machines were transferred from Dorado to the ALPLA plant in Guayama in autumn 2018. Some 30 new jobs have been created at the site. The contracting partners have agreed not to disclose any further details about the 10-year deal.

“An emergency situation resulted in collaboration that offers advantages to both parties,” said Lisch. “ALPLA’s global presence and Fortiflex’s regional reputation are helping us in jointly positioning ourselves as the preferred manufacturer of innovative packaging solutions in this region.”