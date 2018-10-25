USVI foundation announces $75K contribution from AT&T to promote STEM education projects

October 25, 2018 53

For the fourth consecutive year, AT&T has partnered with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) to make available grants to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education projects in public school settings throughout the territory, the organizations announced.

This is the largest single contribution made by the AT&T Foundation to CFVI to date, it was confirmed.

“CFVI continues to recognize the challenges facing all educational settings in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and María and has further expanded eligibility for this year’s grant cycle,” the nonprofit stated in a press release.

The Virgin Islands AT&T STEM grants will range from $2,500 to $10,000 per award, and are open to professionals in the USVI’s public and private/parochial school systems to implement an innovative project in the classroom or school.

Professionals working in all preschool settings (e.g., Head Start, private preschool) are also eligible to apply.

Funding will be awarded on a competitive basis for projects that seek to improve student achievement in STEM fields, with priority given to proposals where students are directly involved in the project and the project includes a collaborative component.

Project descriptions should be clear and well-organized, and a realistic budget must be provided, the foundation noted.

Activities should improve student learning and outcomes should be measurable and substantive. An assessment component will be required, to provide objective measurement of project impact.

Applications should be submitted to CFVI no later than Nov. 30, 2018 through CFVI’s online grants management portal, where additional details on the grant guidelines will also be available.

Successful applicants must agree to submit a brief written report, receipts for expenditures and, if possible, visual documentation, on the use of the grant at the end of the grant cycle. Decisions will be made by Dec. 21, for projects to be implemented January – June 2019.