Foundation for P.R. speaks of reconstruction effort in summit in Colombia

May 15, 2019 255

Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol joined Nate Mook, executive director of World Central Kitchen and Kevin Thurm, CEO of the Clinton Foundation for the panel on “Building back stronger: Disaster response & preparedness in the Caribbean” during The Concordia Americas Summit in Bogotá, Colombia.

During this session, Mayol presented the importance of multisectoral alliances for reconstruction efforts in Puerto Rico, before political, business and academic world leaders.

“I am honored to join this incredible group of leaders in sharing the best practices of community-led resilience strategies after a natural disaster,” Mayol said.

“Also, bringing to the discussion the challenges that small business owners face. And, how a multi-sectoral approach is especially critical to help them recover as quickly as possible and to retain jobs to boost community and economic development,” she said.

The Summit of the Americas is the regional meeting of Concordia in Latin America, which addresses in an inclusive and integral way the problems that afflict the region. This year, the summit provided an international platform that brought together political leaders and businessmen, academic experts and non-governmental representatives, with the aim of exploring a variety of topics.

The summit addressed issues such as the immediate humanitarian, economic and political problems facing the Western hemisphere through the lens of cross-sectoral collaboration, to the role of the region as the next technology innovation center in the world.