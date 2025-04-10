Foundation for Puerto Rico launches Community Innovation Lab for eastern region

Javier De Jesús-Martínez, innovation strategist at the Foundation for Puerto Rico, presents the creation of the Community Innovation Lab.

The initiative will focus on sustainable development and local collaboration in 15 municipalities.

Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) has launched the Community Innovation Lab, a new initiative focused on identifying and addressing challenges to sustainable development and community resilience in the island’s eastern region.

The effort builds on more than five years of groundwork through FPR programs such as the Bottom-Up Destination Recovery Initiative, Destination 191, and Whole Community Resilience Planning. Those efforts helped the organization map out local needs and strengths, laying the foundation for this new phase.

“True development is born when we imagine together and work collectively to generate solutions,” said Jon Borschow, FPR founder and CEO. “This initiative represents an investment in the collective intelligence of our people and their ability to design bold solutions that promote sustainable, just, and lasting development.”

Program Manager Anneliz Oliver said the lab is the “result of years of grassroots work and close partnerships with communities and local leaders.” She emphasized the foundation’s commitment to “co-creation” as a method for building tailored solutions.

The lab will serve 15 municipalities: Canóvanas, Ceiba, Culebra, Fajardo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Loíza, Luquillo, Maunabo, Naguabo, Río Grande, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa, and Vieques.

It will work with community stakeholders to develop solutions to 10 key regional challenges, such as limited transportation options, environmental vulnerability, human capital gaps, tourism development and business climate barriers.

FPR aims to generate at least 10 conceptual solutions and expects that half will advance toward financing, policy development or implementation.

Javier De Jesús-Martínez, innovation and design strategist at FPR, highlighted the potential of the visitor economy to support sustainable tourism in the region. He said that while challenges remain, coordinated action among local stakeholders can help unlock new opportunities.

FPR has held meetings with mayors, nonprofits, universities and media outlets in recent months to build support for the initiative. Partnerships are already in place with the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, the municipality of Ceiba and other entities. Eight municipalities are in direct communication with the foundation to support implementation.

The Lab’s launch event will take place April 23 at the Medio Mundo and Daguao Visitor Center in Ceiba, located at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base. The event is open to the public, with a focus on engaging municipal officials, residents, nonprofits and small businesses.

The Community Innovation Lab is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant program.