Foundation for Puerto Rico to host 1st Community Resilience Conference

September 9, 2020 143

Foundation for Puerto Rico will host its First Community Resilience Conference, a three-day event that is part of its Whole Community Resilience Planning Program, from Sept. 9-11.

The program is an initiative funded with CDBG-DR funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the local Housing Department of. To participate, click on this link.

“Through the WCRP Program, we aim to maximize the planning and resilience capacities of communities through the knowledge and experiences of the residents themselves,” said Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol.

“WCRP promotes greater collaboration among several sectors to ensure informed decision-making on the way to achieving the development of Community Resilience Plans in vulnerable communities,” she said. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Several resources will be on hand to discuss ideas on best practices and initiatives in planning focused on community resilience. Ten sessions will be offered on the topics of housing, the environment, infrastructure, planning and economic development, among other issues for community development.