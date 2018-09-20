MCS Foundation launches new fundraising campaign to mark María’s 1-yr. anniversary

September 20, 2018 271

MCS Foundation announced the start of a new fundraising campaign: “Puerto Rico. A Million Reasons to Believe,” to continue helping Puerto Rico on its recovery, a year after Hurricane María, the nonprofit announced.

The new effort follows the “Green for Puerto Rico” campaign, which raised $1.5 million after MCS’s matching funds and was launched right after the passing of Hurricanes Irma and María to help the island during its recovery phase.

“We’re more than grateful for the support we have received from so many people; including MCS employees, business partners, major companies and individuals in Puerto Rico and from the U.S. [mainland] that lent us their helping hand without hesitating in the critical moments when Puerto Rico needed it the most,” Liana O’Drobinak, executive director of the MCS Foundation, said.

The new fundraising campaign has the goal of collecting $1 million to go beyond hurricane recovery and extend to projects aimed at a “vibrant and healthy Puerto Rico based upon the Foundation’s three pillars: Health, education and economic development,” the nonprofit stated.

MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak said everyone has the potential to be an active part of the effort to rebuild Puerto Rico.

“Last year, MCS matched contributions to the ‘Green for Puerto Rico’ campaign up to $750,000, and thousands of people benefited from it,” said O’Drobinak.

“Once again, MCS will step forward strongly to act on our commitment to be leaders in pushing forward the rebuilding efforts for our people, by matching dollar for dollar all contributions to this new campaign. It is in everyone’s best interest to help accelerate Puerto Rico’s path to recovery,” O’Drobinak said.