Franchise fair slated for Nov. 9-10 in Plaza las Américas

Expo Franquicias Caribe, the only international franchise fair in Puerto Rico, will take place Nov. 9-10 at the Plaza Las Americas Exhibit Hall (former Borders location) and will include the participation of local and international franchises, organizers announced.

Expo Franquicias Caribe seeks to serve as a platform for all local franchises that have been developed with the goal of expanding locally and internationally. It also aims to educate about the franchise industry and how beneficial it is to franchise a business to standardize all its processes.

“Puerto Rico has is a good amount of local franchises already and Expo Franquicias Caribe helps them to present themselves to potential local and international investors,” said Ricardo L. Rivera-Badía, a consultant specializing in franchises and producer of the event.

“The past editions of the event have been very productive for all the companies that have made themselves known and have managed to license new franchises,” he said.

A comprehensive educational program called “Emprende Seguro” will be offered during the two-day event. This program will offer a large number of specialized seminars on topics such as: acquiring a franchise, financing, the ideal location and franchising your business, marketing strategies and the internationalization of franchises.

“This year we’ll have a good participation by international franchises concepts from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the United States,” he said. “We have marketed Puerto Rico as the ideal destination for the expansion of international franchise concepts.”

The event is free of charge, and registration is available through the Eventbrite online platform.