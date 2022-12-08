Free Act 60 workshops for Puerto Rico entrepreneurs, co.’s

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The free educational workshops are being held as part of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week 2022. (Credit: Yeyendesign | Dreamstime.com)

To continue educating and creating awareness about the alternative business incentives and opportunities available under Act 60 in Puerto Rico, free workshops will be offered Dec. 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Holberton School facilities in Santurce.

The event will include a group of 15 executives, entrepreneurs, public accountants, and lawyers who will share their experiences and aim to provide valuable information for anyone interested in learning how businesses can be eligible and maximize tax incentives available in Puerto Rico.

The event, divided into three workshops, will focus on explaining the 11 chapters and 120 sectors that the Act covers. With more than 10 Act holders recounting their experiences with the use of these decrees, this workshop aims to educate entrepreneurs and businessmen to identify the incentives available for their business, consult experts on the status of their company, and outline the filing processes for each chapter, “so that it is of great benefit to owners eager to grow in 2023,” organizers said.

The agenda is as follows:

Workshop 1

10:30 a.m. — ACT 60 Primer + Chapter 1 (Special Provisions/PYMES/Vieques/Culebra)

11:00 a.m. — Chapter 2 (Individual Investors/Medical Professionals/Researchers & Academics)

11:30 a.m. — Chapter 3 (Exports Services)

12 noon — Fireside chat

Workshop 2

12:30 p.m. — ACT 60 Primer + Chapter 1 (Special Provisions/PYMES/Vieques/Culebra)

12:45 p.m. — Chapter 4 (Finance / Insurance / Private Equity)

1 p.m. — Chapter 5 (Hospitality & AgroHospitality)

1:20 p.m. — Chapter 6 (Manufacturing / Software / Research & Development)

1:45 p.m. — Chapter 7 (Affordable Housing / Infrastructure)

2 p.m. — Fireside Chat

Workshop 3

2:30 p.m. — ACT60 Primer + Chapter 1 (Special Provisions/PYMES/Vieques/Culebra)

2:45 p.m. — Chapter 8 (Agroindustries/Biotech/Research & Development)

3 p.m. — Chapter 9 (Creative Industries/Film/Production Studios)

3:30 p.m. — Chapter 10 (Young Entrepreneurs/Special Provision)

3:45 p.m. — Fireside chat

Registration is free and spaces are limited.