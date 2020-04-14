Free online COVID-19 courses available for healthcare professionals, service industries

April 14, 2020 110

Distance education company Self Learning Solutions Tech announced it has begun offering free orientation courses on COVID-19 aimed at health professionals, service industry, restaurants, hotels and businesses in general. Courses are available anytime, from anywhere.

“Within the pandemic we’re experiencing, it’s more important than ever to adapt and take advantage of online courses that will now be an essential tool in training professionals due to the impossibility of doing it in person,” said Ian Falú, president of SLSTECH.

“We’re making our platform available to the people with these essential courses so that those who work in the different service areas are prepared with the correct information to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time obtain continuing education credits,” he said.

Health professionals who register and complete their selected COVID-19-related course will receive a certificate and continuing education credits.

The free courses include: Communicable Health-Respiratory Diseases: Influenza, Mycoplasma, and Coronavirus (COVID-19); Industry – Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) and How to Protect Yourself; Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) and How to Protect Yourself – Restaurants and Hotels; and Services, which covers the spread of the virus, focusing on these particular industries, prevention measures at home and in the workplace, and information on the correct way to carry out hand hygiene.

“At SLSTECH we offer comprehensive training and high-quality technical support. In this way, we ensure that our clients increase their productivity and have a high income from their investment,” he said.

The company is an authorized provider of continuing education for different professions, namely engineers, surveyors, insurance industry, health, agronomy, and others.

