Friend’s Café opens 4 new coffee shops in ongoing expansion

Contributor April 10, 2023
The four new locations push the number of Friends Café shops in Puerto Rico to nine, which jointly create more than 120 direct and indirect jobs.

Local coffee shop chain Friend’s Café announced the opening of four new establishments in the towns of San Sebastián, Cabo Rojo, Mayagüez and Isabela, as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

Known for its specialty coffee served by professional baristas, as well as its seasonal beverages, this chain of coffee shops has earned a following in Puerto Rico’s western area, where it first opened, and is currently rolling out franchises across the island.

“We’re proud to finally see the result of so many years of hard work. Friend’s began 15 years ago in the heart of Plaza Colón in Mayagüez, and thanks to the support of the entire community, we have experienced growth that led us to transition to the franchise model,” said Wilmer Ramírez, owner and founder of the chain.

“These four new establishments are part of that project, and we are confident that each and every one will result in success for their owners,” he added.

The four new locations push the number of Friends Café shops in Puerto Rico to nine, which jointly create more than 120 direct and indirect jobs, Ramírez said.

“At Friend’s we have an indisputable commitment to the socioeconomic development of the country. Ninety percent of our suppliers are small and medium-sized companies, from the one that develops the containers to the companies that supply us with cookies or cakes. That’s the model that we want to replicate to continue supporting locals,” Ramírez said.

The concept comprises a drive-thru made of shipping containers, which are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and operated by professional baristas capable of handling orders for beverages and light meals in a fast and efficient manner.

“We know that our customers don’t have time to waste, and this concept allows them to have a superior quality coffee with the alternative of tasty and fresh snacks in a matter of minutes and without getting out of their vehicle,” Ramírez added.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
