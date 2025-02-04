Friend’s Café opens chain’s 9th store, returns to Cabo Rojo

Wilmer Ramírez, co-founder of Friend’s Café

The Puerto Rican coffee chain’s new store features a drive-thru.

Puerto Rican coffee shop chain Friend’s Café has opened its ninth location, marking a return to the municipality where it first began operations in 2007.

The new store, located at the Ultra Top Fuel gas station on Highway 100, features a drive-thru, reinforcing the brand’s focus on fast and efficient service, said co-founder Wilmer Ramírez.

“Returning to Cabo Rojo, where it all began, is a dream come true. This is where our passion for coffee and for creating a space that [feels] like a second home was born,” Ramírez said. “This opening is more than just a new location — it is a tribute to our roots and to the community that supported us from the beginning.”

Since its founding, Friend’s Café has focused on elevating the coffee experience, using specialty coffee beans, primarily from Puerto Rico.

The new location aims to attract both locals and visitors to the region. It will offer a selection of premium coffee, seasonal beverages and artisanal pastries from local suppliers.

“Cabo Rojo has always been a special place to us, not only because it was our first location, but because it is a municipality rich in culture, tradition and beauty. We’re excited to be part of its daily life again and to continue serving this beloved community,” Ramírez added.

The chain plans further expansion with new locations in Aguadilla and Bayamón, “consolidating the brand’s presence in both the metropolitan area and the northwest of the island,” he said.

“Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with more people and share our love for coffee and customer service. We will continue working to bring the essence of Friend’s Café to every corner of Puerto Rico,” Ramírez said.