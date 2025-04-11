Type to search

Friends of Puerto Rico launches Respond project in Aguadilla

NIMB Staff April 11, 2025
Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico, speaks at the launch of the Respond project.
The initiative, backed by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, will support 500 small businesses in western Puerto Rico.

Friends of Puerto Rico, a nonprofit focused on economic empowerment and education, has launched the Respond project in Aguadilla with support from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The program is designed to strengthen small businesses in the western region, improve their digital capabilities and create 275 jobs while supporting 500 businesses.

“It’s a great honor for Friends of Puerto Rico to implement an EDA program of this scale for the first time in the municipality of Aguadilla,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico.

“Strengthening small and medium-sized businesses in the western region is essential to transforming our communities from a perspective of economic development that enables innovation, job creation and sustainable growth,” she said.

The launch event featured the panel “Future-Ready Puerto Rico: A Digital Workforce Economy,” a roundtable with 30 experts in economic development, digital innovation and workforce training.

Sina led the discussion alongside Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Sebastián Negrón and Katch Skills CEO Laura Maristany.

The panel focused on strategies to train workers in high-demand digital skills, foster entrepreneurship with technological tools and enhance the economic resilience of small businesses through stronger digital infrastructure.

“Driving economic development in the western region is a top priority for our organization, which is why we are continuously recruiting businesses located in western Puerto Rico to provide them with technical assistance and access to capital through the programs and services we offer,” Sina added.

NIMB Staff
