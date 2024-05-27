Friends of Puerto Rico receives $190K grant from Merck

Zoé Dominichi, 10-year-old student creator of “Beads by Zoe,” presents her line to Juan Leonardo Negrón and Angelique Sina.

Nonprofit organization Friends of Puerto Rico, whose goal is to support women and youth on the island, recently received a $190,000, two-year grant from Solutions for Healthy Communities (SHC), from Merck’s Social Business Innovation Office.

The grant will be used to develop the Dile a tu amigo-Puerto Rico program, aimed at educating about access to health with a focus on the population of young people and women to develop health and well-being habits.

“Through this program we will focus on general well-being and the development of healthy habits. With community impact events and a strategic digital campaign, the goal is to achieve a multiplier effect with our call to action with Dile a tu amigo-Puerto Rico,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico.

“With this initiative we will be educating and guiding rural communities in Aguadilla, Rincón, Aguada, Isabela, Las Marías, San Sebastián and Maricao, about the importance of achieving a healthier lifestyle. In this way we aspire to build a lasting foundation of health and well-being, guaranteeing a more resilient future for all individuals in Puerto Rico,” she said.

The announcement was made at the Flor de Loto Montesori School in Ponce, participants in the SEEDS program focused on youth entrepreneurship and agriculture based on a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) approach aimed at students ages 9 to 12 in Puerto Rico.

“Our Solutions for Healthy Communities program aims to promote equity in access to health care for communities that have historically been underserved by the health system. This program focuses on investing in innovative solutions led by the community, recognizing and valuing the knowledge and power of the communities themselves,” said Juan Leonardo Negrón, director of Public Policy and Communications at Merck Puerto Rico.

Dile a tu amigo-Puerto Rico was chosen as the call to action and title of the program to amplify the importance of taking care not only of a person’s own health and well-being, but also of their friends and family, the pharmaceutical said.

As part of the program, each participant will be asked to invite a friend or family member to join them to be more active in their routine health checks, as studies show that patients benefit from having a companion or loved one to accompany them in their medical activities.

A series of workshops will be organized in the communities to be reached, covering topics such as the importance of nutrition, physical activity and how to manage stress to prevent diseases, as well as all the facts that people should know about vaccines, their myths, and realities.