Frontier Airlines announces nonstop SJU/Newark route

August 30, 2019 156

Low fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced new low-cost service from Newark Liberty International Airport and San Juan, among another 14 new routes that will fly out of that airport in New Jersey for the winter season.

The new service to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will begin Nov. 14, 2019, for which Frontier will use an Airbus A321 aircraft. Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director Carla Campos said the new service represents 27,140 seats, between Nov. 14 and Mar. 11, 2020, with an estimated economic impact of some $10 million.

“This news encourages us and reconfirms that air access in Puerto Rico continues to grow. This will undoubtedly continue to contribute to the island’s economic growth,” Campos said.

It is also launching a direct flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from Newark.

“We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark,” Frontier Airlines President Barry Biffle said.

“With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying,” he said.

Frontier’s flights from Newark will operate outside the delay prone afternoon hours, ensuring the airline can deliver its “Low Fares Done Right” service — combining a great low fare with an outstanding flight experience, the company confirmed.

Earlier this month, Frontier announced it will launch three weekly flights from Miami International Airport to LMM — also starting Nov. 14 — as this media outlet reported.