Frontier Airlines’ new flights to generate $32M for Puerto Rico

Low-fare carrier Frontier announced new nonstop flights from Boston and Hartford, CT to Puerto Rico, connecting not only the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM), but the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla as well.

The start of the airlines’ operations in Aguadilla, which will run year-round, will have an impact of about $3.9 million, while the new routes between San Juan and the cities of Boston and Hartford represent a combined benefit of about $26.9 million, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

“We’re excited to grow our service to San Juan to 11 routes with nonstop flights from Boston and Hartford beginning in early 2022,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“Our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach to travel isn’t one-size-fits-all, rather Frontier’s unique model is structured to meet the needs of every flyer with affordable fares and customizability. We look forward to welcoming travelers to Puerto Rico’s capital to enjoy its endless activities, interesting history and scenic views,” he said.

Service between LMM and Boston will be offered four times a week starting Feb. 18. Connections between that hub and Hartford will begin Feb. 18, three times a week.

The new route between Aguadilla and Orlando International Airport represents an expansion for the carrier, which will become the fourth airline to establish operations at the island’s western region. That service will begin Mar. 24, 2022, with three weekly flights.

Alfredo González, Frontier Airlines’ domestic and international sales manager, said “we’re very happy with the announcement of Aguadilla as our new destination with nonstop flights from the city of Orlando that begins in March 2022.”

“This new flight will allow thousands of tourists the opportunity to enjoy the diversity and beauty of the Island of Enchantment and will provide an alternative to the local community so that they travel easily and economically to Florida and through an extensive network of routes,” he said.