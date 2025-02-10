Frontier Airlines seeks approval for San Juan–Bogotá route

(Screen capture of www.flyfrontier.com)

If approved, Bogotá would become the airline’s first South American destination.

Frontier Airlines announced that it submitted a request on Jan. 30 to Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate a nonstop route between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Bogotá, Colombia.

According to the request, Frontier plans to operate the route twice weekly using Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline also seeks approval for operations under the third and fourth freedom of the air rights.

Last November, Frontier announced it would begin nonstop flights on Feb. 15 between Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU) and V.C. Bird International Airport (airport code ANU) in Antigua and Barbuda.

The new weekly service expands Frontier’s network to 25 destinations from SJU, which became the airline’s newest crew base in June. The base is projected to employ up to 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants in its first year, along with airport and maintenance staff.

Frontier expects to generate $84 million annually in local wages, with future growth projected in the coming years, officials said.

“Our customers and business partners in Puerto Rico have been vital to our success as we have continued to grow our presence at SJU and expand our network across the Caribbean,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network and operations design.