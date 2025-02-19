Frontier expands Puerto Rico market with 2 new routes starting in May

The route between Washington Dulles International Airport and Puerto Rico’s main airport (SJU) will begin on May 22 and will operate three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The new flights from Washington, D.C., and Miami bring nearly 50,000 seats and $21.6 million in economic impact.

Frontier Airlines will expand its Puerto Rico flight network in May with two new routes: one between Washington Dulles International Airport (airport code IAD) and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), and another between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla (BQN).

The announcement was made by Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Willianette Robles-Cancel and Frontier Airlines Vice President of Network Design and Operations Josh Flyr. The new routes, along with the recently launched Antigua-San Juan service, will add nearly 50,000 seats to the market and contribute more than $21.6 million to the local economy, officials said.

“We’re committed to increasing travel options to the island, encouraging the diversification of the offering, and stimulating tourism activity in all regions,” said Robles-Cancel.

“Frontier’s increase in routes and flight frequencies to two of the main airports, along with the opening of its crew base last year, demonstrates that Puerto Rico continues to be an extremely attractive destination for both domestic and international travelers, as well as for the expansion of operations in the air sector,” she added.

Frontier has already started selling flights from the continental U.S. The Washington Dulles-San Juan route will begin on May 22 and operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“Puerto Rico has become a rapidly growing destination and an important partner for Frontier Airlines since the opening of our crew base in SJU last summer,” said Flyr.

“We’re thrilled to further increase our presence on the island this spring, offering our distinctive low fares to both tourists experiencing the vibrant beauty and culture of Puerto Rico, as well as Puerto Ricans traveling throughout the region and the continental U.S.,” he added.

The weekly Miami-Aguadilla flight will begin on May 24, operating on Saturdays. South Florida is the third-largest market for daily passenger movement at Aguadilla Airport.

These additions are part of a broader expansion plan that Frontier announced for this spring.

“Our continued network growth is a win for consumers as we offer more nonstop destinations, both domestically and internationally, at our signature ultra-low fares,” Flyr said. “With new affordable travel options across the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico — which join our already expansive network — budget-savvy consumers will be able to do and see more for less with Frontier this year.”