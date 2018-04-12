Frontier Airlines launches new routes to P.R. that could fly in $26M in benefits

Frontier Airlines on Wednesday began operating its new Raleigh-Durham route with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This week the airline also began operating the routes from Long Island/Islip (ISP) and Miami with a daily flight to the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan.

The combined economic impact of the new routes is estimated at $26 million for Puerto Rico, Tourism Co. Interim Executive Director Carla Campos said.

The new flights are being offered on an Airbus A320, with a capacity for 180 passengers that will result in a combined estimated number of 33,000 annual visitors on the Long Island/Islip and Raleigh-Durham routes.

The flights will operate for some 10 months and could be extended, Campos and Sean Morahan, director of operations at airports for Frontier Airlines said.

Manwhile, the Miami flight will operate year-round, and could bring 17,700 visitors to the island, generating some $13.9 million for the economy, they said.

With these new routes, Frontier Airlines, which began flying to Puerto Rico in June 2017, will increase its presence on the island by flying to six destinations. The airline plans to offer more than 250,000 seats to and from the island in the next five months.