Frontier to lead in number of flights to Puerto Rico

(Screen capture of www.flyfrontier.com)

Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of nonstop routes to Puerto Rico from seven U.S. cities and Cancun starting in May. The move includes the airline’s first flights to Ponce in the island’s southern region, as well as expanded service to San Juan and Aguadilla on the western coast, making it the company serving the most routes to Puerto Rico, for a total of 19 nonstop flights.

The announcement included an introductory offer: Fares from May 4 to June 28, except for May 26-29, starting at $49 when purchased before or on Feb. 7. Additional services, such as baggage and certain seat assignments are not included.

Nonstop service will begin in May to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan (SJU) from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), and Cancun International Airport (CUN). Additionally, Frontier will also begin daily one-stop service in May to SJU from Denver International Airport (DEN) via DFW.

Frontier will also launch nonstop service to Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla (BQN) from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and to Mercedita International Airport in Ponce (PSE) from Orlando International Airport (MCO).

“Puerto Rico is a hugely popular destination for leisure travelers as well as the large population of Puerto Ricans residing in the U.S. who enjoy returning to the island to visit friends and family,” Frontier’s Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, said in the Colorado airline’s news release. “It is a fantastic vacation destination with stunning beaches, historical sites and the one-of-a-kind El Yunque National Forest.”

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado, added that the expansion of operations to Ponce “will certainly boost tourism activity and the economy of the southern region.”

The release also quotes Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization.

“As we come off of back-to-back record-breaking years for tourism to the Island, we look forward to continuing our momentum and welcoming even more visitors to ‘Live Boricua.’ Increased flight offerings, thanks to our partners at Frontier, serve as yet another proof point of the travel industry’s belief in Puerto Rico as an unmatched destination, now and into the future,” Dean said.

The Colorado-based airline offers flight purchase options “a la carte” or in a bundle called “the WORKS,” which includes “refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees and priority boarding.”

The new service routes follow:

*Visit https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-to-puerto-rico for additional information.

Frontier also launched its “GoWild! Summer Pass,” which offers access to unlimited flights between the airline’s U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30. The pass is available for a limited time at an introductory price of $399 per person.