FUDIS Gourmet Truck Festival returns to St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

A dozen food trucks on the island will meet at the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort to offer a variety of their dishes. (Credit: Puhhha | Dreamstime.com)

The FUDIS Gourmet Truck Festival will celebrate its sixth edition at the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, in Río Grande, following a six-year hiatus. The event will take place July 1-2, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Yareli Manning, founder of the Miramar Food Truck Park and gastronomy entrepreneur, contributed her expertise and experience as a consultant to the event, organizers said.

This edition of the FUDIS Gourmet Truck Festival will feature a market where a variety of gourmet products such as truffles, saffron, and local fruits and vegetables brought by shops will be for sale. Vendors include Vaca Negra, Pizca Culinary Imports and Finca Neo Jibairo.

A dozen food trucks on the island will gather at the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort to offer a variety of their dishes. Among the ones that have confirmed are La Preñá Arepas Rellenas, A la Chingada, La Puttanesca, Piscolabis, Estación Erre, El Kono, Churro Loops and Buns Burger Shop, among others.

“We’re delighted to welcome the FUDIS Gourmet Truck Festival to the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort,” said José M. Torres, general manager of the St. Regis Bahia Beach.

“This event celebrates the culinary richness of our island and promotes talented local chefs. In addition, we are pleased to open our doors to hotel guests and locals, providing them with a unique dining experience,” he said.

FUDIS Gourmet Truck Festival is not only an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of delicious food but also highlights the trend of gourmet food trucks in the haute cuisine sector, organizers said.

“The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort is proud to support local chefs and bring them closer to hotel guests, tourists and locals alike. This culinary event is a platform to showcase the creativity and culinary talent of Puerto Rico,” Torres added.