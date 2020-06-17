Fulcro Insurance, American Red Cross join to help communities prepare for hurricanes

June 17, 2020 125

Fulcro Insurance has joined forces with the American Red Cross to provide guidance to communities on risk prevention and management during the hurricane season, which is already underway.

“We manage part of the risk management efforts for our clients and the Red Cross is in the first line of defense when a catastrophic event occurs,” said Ramón A. Pérez-Blanco, president of Fulcro Insurance.

“Therefore, we saw it as a natural step to partner with an organization that also has an important legacy of social commitment in the world,” he said.

The agreement consists of an annual undisclosed donation to the American Red Cross, as well as several collaborative social initiatives. In addition to the donation, Fulcro and the Red Cross will launch a series of workshops aimed at educating their clients and the community about risk prevention and management.

“The Red Cross will offer workshops to our clients — in Puerto Rico and in Georgia — on how to prepare for disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes, among others. We’ll also integrate our employees into the organization’s volunteer program,” Pérez-Blanco said.

As experts in risk prevention, Fulcro Insurance together with the American Red Cross will launch an educational campaign focused on providing tools to prepare for the possibility of disasters.

This collaborative agreement with the American Red Cross makes it possible for Fulcro to take part in the compassionate care that the organization provides to people who face emergencies every year and to help communities rebuild their lives after disasters strike.

In the months of March, April, and May alone, the American Red Cross volunteers attended 76 fires and flood disasters in Puerto Rico and provided financial assistance to 52 families who suffered losses in the Ponce earthquake in early May.