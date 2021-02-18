Fundación CAP announces virtual ‘Pásate la Máquina Challenge’ fundraiser

From left: Jorge Gelpí-Pagán, CAPtain; CAP Foundation Board Chair Denise Espinosa; Nydia Fernández, executive director of the foundation; and Mónika Candelaria, CAPtain.

On April 14, thousands of people will have the opportunity to join in a massive head shave and hair donation — in a virtual format — in solidarity with pediatric cancer patients and the medical and nursing staff of the Pediatric Hospital in the Río Piedras Medical Center.

The “Pásate la Máquina Challenge” is a fundraiser organized by the CAP Foundation to build a therapeutic park on the hospital grounds.

This year, journalists Jorge Gelpí Pagán and Mónika Candelaria, anchors of WAPA TV’s “Noticentro al Amanecer,” will join the initiative as campaign CAPtains.

Through the virtual event, the CAP Foundation aims to continue offering support services to pediatric cancer patients. The park was slated for completion in 2020, but came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.

This therapeutic park, an initiative that is part of the psychological support program for patients, “will be an important part of the treatment of children and will consist of an open-air space for individual, group and family psychological therapies, among others,” said CAP Foundation Board Chair Denise Espinosa.

This is the second edition of the virtual fundarising event. Participants may shave their heads or cut at least eight inches of hair to donate, and upload photos or videos to their social media networks tagging the foundation. Those who participate may set a fundraising goal which they can then remit electronically to fundacioncap.org, through ATH Móvil (DONAR/CAP button) or PayPal.

Those opting to not let go of their hair can donate by purchasing the foundation’s promotional materials available on its website and several retailers.

