Fundación CAP launches ‘Their Dreams Tear Down Walls’ campaign

The new institutional campaign was created by digital marketing agency Contáctica and tells the story of a young woman who dreamed of being a singer since she was a child.

The nonprofit urges the public to donate to continue supporting and strengthening services for children with cancer at the Hospital Pediátrico Universitario.

The Fundación CAP, dedicated to supporting children with cancer in Puerto Rico, has launched its new campaign, “Their Dreams Tear Down Walls,” as part of the closing activities for its 35th-anniversary celebration.

The campaign reaffirms Fundación CAP’s mission: “That every child with cancer has access to first-class treatment, here in Puerto Rico, close to their family and home.”

“This campaign symbolizes CAP’s resilience and commitment to supporting our patients so that they not only fight the disease, but also keep the hope of fulfilling their dreams alive,” said Denise Espinosa, president of Fundación CAP’s board of directors.

“Today, we celebrate with satisfaction the 35th anniversary of the Fundación CAP, but we know that there is still much to do. This campaign is a boost to continue working for the benefit of the patients of the oncology unit of the Hospital Pediátrico Universitario,” she said.

The campaign, created by digital marketing agency Contáctica, shares the story of a young woman who dreamed of becoming a singer. Despite facing cancer as an obstacle, her determination and the support she received helped her overcome the disease and achieve her goal.

Through this initiative, the Fundación CAP “reaffirms its commitment to help in the physical and mental well-being of children with cancer while inspiring them not to stop dreaming,” officials stated.

“Over these 35 years, the Fundación CAP has grown alongside children and their families, expanding the services and support programs at the Hospital Pediátrico Universitario,” Espinosa said.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have been able to maintain the pediatric oncology facilities, outpatient unit and imaging center in excellent condition, which since its inauguration in 2019 has benefited all children in Puerto Rico,” she added.

The nonprofit’s work extends beyond medical care, offering meals for caregivers, entertainment for patients, volunteer-led activities and a team of professionals, including psychologists, physical therapists and health coordinators, to support each patient’s journey from diagnosis to treatment.