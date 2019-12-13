Fundación Triple-S donates $25K to Banco de Alimentos to fight hunger

December 13, 2019 114

Fundación Triple-S announced a $25,000 donation to Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, as well as volunteer work by Triple‑S employees to fight hunger on the island.

“The lack of access to food is a reality for one in three Puerto Ricans, and this is one of the main social factors that affect people’s health,” said Ivelisse M. Fernández, executive director of Fundación Triple-S.

“At Fundación Triple-S we have set out to promote food security on the island, and we’re doing it by supporting local agriculture to ensure the production of fresh and nutritious food and joining organizations such as Banco de Alimentos that work directly with those with no resources to buy food,” she said.

“These days, when it is so important to give thanks and support, we greatly thank Fundación Triple-S for their generous donation to the Mochila Alegre program,” said Denise Santos, President of Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico.

“This will allow us to continue delivering backpacks with 15 pounds of food during the weekends to 810 children aged 3 to 12 who depend on the school cafeteria to receive, in most cases, their only meal of the day,” she said.

“Thank you also for the army of Triple S volunteers who, with their work, contributed to providing food for the sick, elderly, and needy at this Christmas time,” Santos said.

In addition to the cash donation, Triple-S is also making available to Banco de Alimentos the collaboration of its employees interested in this cause through its “4 Horas Valiosas” volunteer program. This program offers the nearly 4,000 company employees who want to volunteer four hours a month — paid by the company — to dedicate them to the social cause of their choice.